Looking to buy a home? Expert shares what you need to know about the 2023 housing market

By Amanda Hanson
Published: Aug. 15, 2023 at 11:54 AM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Homeownership continues to be a catalyst for Americans to build generational wealth.

Jessica Lautz, deputy chief economist and vice president of research for the National Association of Realtors, joined Action News 5′s Andrew Douglas at the digital desk to talk about what they are projecting the housing market to look like over the next 6 months.

Lautz also talked about whether it’s a good time to invest in homeownership, along with advice for those looking to buy a house right now.

Watch the full interview in the video player above.

