‘I started freaking out:’ College student says father’s ashes, other belongings missing from storage unit

By Bryan Henry and Gray News staff
Published: Aug. 15, 2023 at 9:20 AM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC/Gray News) - A University of Alabama student said her heart is broken after part of her father’s ashes went missing from her storage unit.

Abby Armstrong went to get some personal items from the storage unit she rented at Radiant Storage in Tuscaloosa only to find the unit empty and that everything, including the ashes, was missing.

“My first reaction was I have the wrong unit,” said Armstrong.

Armstrong was at the right unit, an inside unit on the back side of the property. However, the key wouldn’t work and when she peeked under the door to see her stuff, it was gone, including a small box of her late father’s ashes whom Armstrong said she was very close to.

“I just feel a numbness. I was really upset the last couple of days. I peeked underneath and lifted up the door and it was completely empty in there. I started freaking out,” she said.

The first call Armstrong made was to her mom and together they contacted Radiant Storage. Armstrong said there is no doubt she made her monthly payment of $50 dollars on time, every month, without fail.

The sign outside Radiant Storage says the business is under ‘new management,’ but Armstrong has been thoroughly unimpressed.

“It was impossible to get any answers and right now we have no idea what actually happened,” said Armstrong.

WBRC sought to find answers as well. They found the office door locked, and the office darkened and empty.

When they called the number on the sign, WBRC was told to email an individual for a response. The company responded stating they have “no comment in regards to this matter.”

Armstrong estimated her personal belongings added up to around $20,000, but that’s nothing compared to losing part of her father’s remains.

“Terrible. My heart was broken for real,” she said.

Armstrong said she was left with a broken heart and the feeling of being violated.

As for what happened to her stuff, Armstrong still does not know. She was told last week a company official would have a meeting with her.

Copyright 2023 WBRC via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

