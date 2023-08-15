‘Heart of gold’: Family preparing for long recovery for MPD officer injured in crash

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The family of a Memphis Police officers is asking for prayers after an accident left Officer Samuel Mills critically injured.

As of August 15, 2023, family members say he has started to open his eyes.

“He is just an all-around good guy,” said Tori Mills, the sister of Memphis Police officer Samuel Mills.

On Sunday, August 6, the family said Officer Mills was hit by another vehicle while on duty. Tori said he suffered a fractured skull and several other major injuries. Tori said he is still in critical but stable condition but is starting to regain consciousness.

“We are doing OK. We are trying to decide the best course of care for Sam and his future,” said Tori.

The family has been going back and forth trying to send every moment they can with Sam. They have even taken on the task of paying his bills. Tori said they do not know how long Sam will be like this, but it is a long road to recovery.

The family has set up a GoFundMe to help pay Sam’s bills while he recovers and find temporary housing for his dogs. Click here if you’d like to donate.

“Sam is absolutely wonderful; he has a heart of gold. He is a hardworking and he is so caring, and he is just a wonderful man, He loves this city for sure,” said Tori.

Johnathan Farris is the driver accused of hitting the car Mills was in. He was charged with DUI and has since posted bail.

