Glass-manufacturing company sentenced for illegally discharging wastewater in Olive Branch

OLIVE BRANCH, Miss. (WMC) - A California glass-manufacturing company operating in Olive Branch was sentenced Tuesday for discharging wastewater into a Publicly Owned Treatment Works (POTW) without obtaining a valid state permit.

According to court documents, View, Inc., headquartered in Milipitas, California, previously pleaded guilty to a charge of negligently discharging wastewater into a POTW without making an application for and obtaining a valid state permit, in violation of 33 U.S.C. § 1319(c)(1)(A).

View, Inc.’s, sole manufacturing facility is located in Olive Branch, Mississippi.

“Unpermitted discharges of industrial wastewater can pose a serious threat to our nation’s wastewater treatment systems,” said Charles Carfagno, Special Agent in Charge of EPA’s Southeast Area Branch. “This prosecution and today’s sentencing demonstrates that EPA and its partner agencies are committed to protecting the environment and pursuing those who chose to ignore environmental laws.”

As part of its manufacturing process, View, Inc., discharges wastewater from glass cutting, grinding, washing, and polishing directly to two discharge points connected to the city’s sewer system.

According to the U.S. Department of Justice, View, Inc., is a Significant Industrial User discharging approximately 248,000 gallons per day to the city’s POTW accounting for more than 38% of the POTW’s designed and permitted capacity of 537,000 gallons per day.

According to court documents, from on or about Dec. 11, 2018, to on or about June 28, 2021, View, Inc., by and through its employees, negligently violated a requirement of a pretreatment program approved under 33 U.S.C. § 1342(b) by discharging without a permit.

U.S. District Judge Sharion Aycock sentenced View, Inc., to a three-year term of probation and ordered the company to pay a $3,000,000 fine.

The court further ordered View, Inc., to make a $450,000 community service payment to DeSoto County Regional Utility Authority to be used for the sole purpose of expanding wastewater treatment capacity in DeSoto County.

As part of the resolution of the criminal charges, View, Inc., has also entered into a separate, but related, civil Agreed Order with the Mississippi Commission on Environmental Quality by and through the Mississippi Department of Environmental Quality, which has assessed a $1,500,000 civil penalty.

“When companies place profit and convenience above public safety, we will do all we can to punish that behavior and protect the public,” said U.S. Attorney Clay Joyner. “This illegal discharge of wastewater into the public treatment facility demonstrated a blatant disregard for the safety and wellbeing of citizens in our District and we applaud the stiff fines imposed by the court in this case.”

