Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
FedEx St. Jude Championship
YMCA Backpack Drive

Gillespie files legislation to provide student loan grants for mental health professionals

Tennessee Rep. John Gillespie (R-Memphis)
Tennessee Rep. John Gillespie (R-Memphis)(Action News 5)
By Action News 5 Staff
Published: Aug. 15, 2023 at 5:13 PM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Tennessee Representative John Gillespie (R-Memphis) has filed legislation to incentivize medical professionals to remain in Tennessee and provide valuable mental health services after completing their training.

House Bill 7009 would establish a grant program, administered by the Tennessee Department of Health, to assist qualifying physicians, psychologists and professional counselors with repayment of their eligible student loan debt.

“It is important that Tennessee is able to attract and retain talented health care professionals,” Gillespie said. “This legislation will offer a meaningful incentive for these individuals to remain in our state and provide much-needed mental health services to residents. Improving the safety and well-being of all Tennesseans is our main priority.”

Grant recipients would be required to provide mental health services in the state for at least six years. They must also accept TennCare or private insurance for the services provided during that time.

Governor Bill Lee issued an official proclamation last week calling for a special session of the state legislature to consider several proposals dealing with public safety and mental health.

The 66th Extraordinary Special Session of the Tennessee General Assembly is scheduled to convene August 21 at 4 p.m.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Michael Oher, a tackle from Mississippi, is selected as the No. 26th overall pick by the...
Oher, of ‘Blind Side’ fame, claims Tuohy family tricked him to get rich
1 officer assaulted, 8 people injured in downtown Memphis shooting, police say
8 injured in shooting in Downtown Memphis; officer assaulted
A bullet hole left behind after the shooting in Downtown Memphis
Police report reveals new information in Downtown shooting that wounded 8
Memphis Showboats running back Alex Collins
Former Showboats running back Alex Collins dead at 28 after motorcycle crash
Shelby County Health Department
Insect larvae found in dish at popular Midtown restaurant

Latest News

Tennessee Sen. Brian Kelsey
Former Senator Brian Kelsey sentenced to 21 months in prison for fraud
(Center) State Rep. John Ray Clemmons, of Nashville, surrounded by other Tennessee lawmakers...
‘Get on the bus’: Tennessee Democrats bring war on gun violence to Memphis
Tennessee Democrats bring war on gun violence to Memphis
Gov. Lee addresses goal for upcoming special session as Republican lawmakers show support