Germantown Board votes to issue $27.50 water credit to all residents affected by water crisis

Germantown Board of Alderman meeting, Monday, Aug. 14, 2023
Germantown Board of Alderman meeting, Monday, Aug. 14, 2023(Action News 5)
By Lydian Kennin
Published: Aug. 14, 2023 at 7:42 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
GERMANTOWN, Tenn. (WMC) - In a decision Monday, the Germantown Board of Aldermen voted 4-1 to issue every Germantown resident a $27.50 water credit in the wake of the July water contamination crisis.

The credit would only apply to both residential customers.

Alderman Jon McCreery was the lone dissenter. He said he didn’t think a $27.50 water credit would make up for residents’ grief.

“It’s insulting, really,” McCreery said.

According to a city representative, the credit is intended to provide relief for the cost of water used for flushing following the lifting of the “do not contact” order. The amount is intended only to cover the cost of water used to complete the flushing protocol mandated by the Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation (TDEC).

Germantown water customers pay a base rate of $8.78 monthly for water services. The credit covers this base rate plus 6,000 gallons of water and related sewer charges.

The cost of the $27.50 credit to each residential customer totals $360,662.

According to the representative, the vote will result in a one-time credit appearing on billing statements beginning immediately.

Bills scheduled to be mailed August 3 and 10 were held in anticipation of the credit. Billing will resume this week.

The credit was approved by the State of Tennessee Comptroller.

