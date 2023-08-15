First Alert Forecast: August’s fall preview through mid-week

TUESDAY: In the wake of the front, a fresh northerly breeze will kick in, bringing a drier and cooler air mass into the region – a rarity for this time of the year. Expect highs to range from the upper 70s to lower 80s with a mostly to partly sunny sky. Skies look to clear out as lows fall back through the 60s for most by early Wednesday.

WEDNESDAY: A near-carbon copy forecast of your Tuesday will unfold for Wednesday, though, expect a bit more sunshine through the day. Morning 60s will transition back toward the lower 80s by the afternoon hours. We’ll remain quiet, clear and comfortable with lows back in the 60s by early Thursday.

EXTENDED FORECAST: High pressure looks to hang tough over the region through the remainder of the week, gradually heating up and gradually trending muggier. Sunshine looks to win out through the end of the week and the weekend – pushing highs back toward the seasonable lower to, eventually, middle 90s by Friday and through the weekend.

Patrick Ellis

Action News 5 First Alert Meteorologist

Facebook, Twitter, Instagram: @PatrickEllisWx

