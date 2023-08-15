Dry and cooler the next couple of days
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Sun will mix with clouds through the afternoon. Expect highs to range from 80-85. Winds will be northwest at 5-10 mph.
TONIGHT: A few clouds early, then mostly clear late with lows from 60 to 65. Wind northeast at 5 mph.
WEDNESDAY: Expect another seasonably pleasant day with highs in the low to mid 80s. Winds will be northeast at 5-10 mph. Lows will drop back into the 60s by early Thursday.
LATE WEEK: Sunshine will hang around through the end of the week pushing highs back toward the upper 80s Thursday and low 90s by Friday.
WEEKEND: Saturday and Sunday look hot, mostly sunny and slightly more humid with highs in the low to mid 90s and lows in the upper 70s.
