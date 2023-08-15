Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
FedEx St. Jude Championship
YMCA Backpack Drive

Dry and cooler the next couple of days

By Spencer Denton
Published: Aug. 15, 2023 at 12:39 PM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Sun will mix with clouds through the afternoon. Expect highs to range from 80-85. Winds will be northwest at 5-10 mph.

TONIGHT: A few clouds early, then mostly clear late with lows from 60 to 65. Wind northeast at 5 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Expect another seasonably pleasant day with highs in the low to mid 80s. Winds will be northeast at 5-10 mph. Lows will drop back into the 60s by early Thursday.

LATE WEEK: Sunshine will hang around through the end of the week pushing highs back toward the upper 80s Thursday and low 90s by Friday. 

WEEKEND: Saturday and Sunday look hot, mostly sunny and slightly more humid with highs in the low to mid 90s and lows in the upper 70s.

Spencer Denton - First Alert Meteorologist

FACEBOOK: Meteorologist Spencer Denton

X: @dentonwx

INSTAGRAM: @weatherdad1

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Michael Oher, a tackle from Mississippi, is selected as the No. 26th overall pick by the...
Oher, of ‘Blind Side’ fame, claims Tuohy family tricked him to get rich
1 officer assaulted, 8 people injured in downtown Memphis shooting, police say
8 injured in shooting in Downtown Memphis; officer assaulted
A bullet hole left behind after the shooting in Downtown Memphis
Police report reveals new information in Downtown shooting that wounded 8
Memphis Showboats running back Alex Collins
Former Showboats running back Alex Collins dead at 28 after motorcycle crash
Shelby County Health Department
Insect larvae found in dish at popular Midtown restaurant

Latest News

Spencer's Forecast
WMC First Alert Weather
First Alert Forecast: August’s fall preview through mid-week
8/15 First Alert Forecast: taste of autumn in mid-August
Monday evening weather update
Your First Alert to a cold front that brings a cool change