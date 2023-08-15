Cryptocurrency experts breaks down basics and how to choose wisely

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Cryptocurrency is still uncharted territory for a lot of people.

A Pew Research Center Survey found either people don’t trust it or say it is the wave of the future.

Michael Sonnenshein, CEO of Grayscale, joined Action News 5′s Andrew Douglas at the digital desk to help provide a better understanding of crypto as a currency and as an investment.

Watch the full interview in the video player above.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.