Covington police arrested two suspects accused of stealing from Home Depot

COVINGTON, Tenn. (WMC) - Covington Police Department arrested two people in connection to shoplifting at a store Monday.

Officers received a call that two suspects later identified as Wendall Williams, 28, of Memphis and Kayla Coburn, 34, walked out of a Hope Depot located at 110 Holly Grove Road without paying for merchandise.

The suspects exited the hardware store with merchandise in a shopping cart and entered a silver Dodge Avenger, said police.

According to police, when confronted they left one of the stolen items at the parking lot and drove off.

Officers found the suspects traveling west on Holly Grove Road and initiated a traffic stop.

The man fled from the scene while the woman surrendered to police.

Tipton County Sheriff’s Office and CPD searched for Coburn and took him into custody.

Officers retrieved $1,700 worth of merchandise from the suspect’s car: an RYOBI leaf blower from the suspect’s vehicle, a white powdery substance, a credit card with a white powder-like residue, and a plastic straw.

Williams and Coburn are charged with theft of property over $1,000, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of scheduled II, and evading arrest.

Coburn is charged with driving while license suspended, theft of property over $1,000, possession of drug paraphernalia, and possession of schedule II.

Coburn who was identified as the driver of the vehicle, denied her involvement and the use of cocaine.

Both suspects remain in custody and have a bond of $10,000.

They will appear at the Tipton County General Sessions Court on September 8.

“Great job by the CPD officers and TCSO Deputies responding quickly to the area and locating these thieves. You can come in the night or in the day, but we are going to continue to aggressively seek out those suspects preying on our citizens and businesses in Covington and Tipton County,” said Chief Donna Turner.

Covington Theft Arrest (CPD)

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.