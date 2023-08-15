Advertise with Us
2 arrested after drive-by shooting in Tunica County

William Chambers and Kentanesha Chambers face charges after shots were fired into another vehicle during a drive-by.(Tunica County Sheriff's Office)
By Jacob Gallant
Published: Aug. 15, 2023 at 5:32 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
TUNICA, Miss. (WMC) - Two people are facing charges after a drive-by shooting in Tunica County on Sunday evening.

Tunica County Sheriff’s Office was called to the scene on Highway 61 just after 7:30 p.m. after a caller said shots were fired toward their vehicle.

Several bullet holes littered the vehicle, but no one inside was injured.

The victim told police the shooter was in a black Honda, which was traced down by deputies on a traffic stop.

Deputies took both people in the Honda into custody.

William Chambers, 29, is charged with three counts of aggravated assault and one count of drive-by shooting.

Kentanesha Chambers, 28, is charged with three counts of accessory after the fact.

