Your First Alert to a cold front that brings a cool change

By Ron Childers
Published: Aug. 14, 2023 at 6:02 PM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A cold front moving through the Mid-South tonight will bring some relief from the heat and humidity for much of the week ahead. A chance of rain remains tonight, but a drier pattern will set in for the next few days. Enjoy the cool, dry weather while it’s here because the heat and humidity will return by the weekend.

TONIGHT: Partly Cloudy with a chance of a shower or storm along with a Northwest wind at 5 to 10 MPH and overnight lows in the 60s.

TUESDAY: Partly Cloudy with a Northwest wind at 5 to 10 MPH and afternoon highs in the upper 70s to lower 80s.

TUESDAY NIGHT: Partly Cloudy with s light North wind and overnight lows in the low to mid 60s.

THE REST OF THE WEEK: Wednesday will be mostly sunny with highs in the lower 80s and overnight lows in the lower 60s. Thursday will be sunny with high temperatures in the mid 80s and lows in the upper 60s. Friday will be sunny and warmer with afternoon highs in the lower 90s and overnight lows in the lower 70s.

THE WEEKEND: Saturday will be mostly sunny with highs in the mid 90s and lows in the lower 70s. Sunday will be partly cloudy and humid with afternoon highs in the mid 90s and overnight lows in the mid 70s.

Ron Childers

Chief Meteorologist

Action News 5

Facebook: RonChildersWMCActionNews5

