Tickets on sale now for Southern Heritage Classic

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - With less than 30 days until the Southern Heritage Classic (SHC), game-day tickets are on sale now.

But this time, Jackson State University will not be on the field. ”The Classic started in 1990, this will be our 34th year,” said SHC Founder, Fred Jones.

For 34 years, the Southern Heritage Classic has taken place right here in the heart of Memphis, evolving over the years, becoming better and better. 29 out of the 33 games so far have featured Jackson State University, but this year, different fans will fill the stands.

University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff will take on Tennessee State University. Even with a different team and a different fan base, the Classic remains classic!

”Nothing about the Classic is going to change and we’re still gonna have a game,” Jones said.

Although the Classic started off as a HBCU Showcase game for the city, it changed into something more than just a game for most.

“The family has become an intricate part of it,” Jones said.

People travel from all over the world to the Bluff City to cheer on their favorite HBCU team. When these fans arrive to the Classic, they were strangers, but many left as family.

”That’s why I was saying that that tradition is not going to change. You’re going to see that over and over again this year,” Jones said.

From fraternities and sororities joining together, to parents showing their children a different college world than the well-known PWI life, the Classic became a chance to bring this unique world to Memphis.

“It’s a chance for people who have heard about the HBCU experience to get it firsthand,” Jones said.

In just a few weeks, an estimated 50,000 HBCU football fans will flood the Simmons Bank Liberty Stadium.

”And I guarantee you if you come to the Southern Heritage Classic, you’re gonna have an awesome time,” Jones said.

The game is Saturday, September 9.

