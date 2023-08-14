Police report reveals new information in Downtown shooting that wounded 8

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A police report reveals more information on a shooting in Downtown Memphis on Sunday morning that injured eight people.

Officers responded to the shooting just after 2:30 a.m. Sunday at S. B.B. King Boulevard and Peabody Place.

The report states that officers witnessed several vehicles and pedestrians blocking the intersection while others were doing burnouts. Shortly after, gunfire rang out.

Officers found several victims at the scene, while others were taken to the hospital via private vehicle. All are in non-critical condition.

Lofton Jr William shared video of the shooting with Action News 5:

The victims told police they did not know who fired the shots or why the shots were fired.

During the shooting, a window at the Hampton Inn on Beale Street was hit, shattering the outer glass pane.

Police have been unable to identify a suspect in the shooting. If you know anything, call 901-528-CASH.

Memphis police chief CJ Davis issued the following statement in light of the shooting:

“There will continue to be a heightened law enforcement presence in the downtown area to curtail these senseless acts of violence. It is our commitment to bring bad actors of justice to maintain a safe environment in the downtown area for all.”

