Olive Branch to change garbage pick up in annexed areas

OLIVE BRANCH, Miss. (WMC) - Some Olive Branch residents’ garbage and recycling pick up will change on October 1, 2023.

It will be for residents who live in an area that was annexed in 2021, and it will change from Waste Pro to Waste Connections.

All billing for garbage and recycling will come from the City Utilities Department, according to the City of Olive Branch.

If you already receive services from the City water, sewer, and/or gas you do not have to fill out a new application.

Your services will be consolidated on your billing.

If you are a new customer or need to make changes to your service, call the Utilities Department at 662-892-9305.

The 2021 interactive annexed area can be referenced on the map linked here.

