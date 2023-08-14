Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
FedEx St. Jude Championship
YMCA Backpack Drive

MPD: Kidnapper forces man to pay him via Cash App before beating him

Broderick Harper, 26
Broderick Harper, 26(Shelby County Sheriff's Office)
By Lydian Kennin
Published: Aug. 14, 2023 at 3:54 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A kidnapping suspect has been arrested and charged after police say he forced a man to get into his car, made him transfer funds to his Cash App, and then beat him afterward—all in broad daylight.

Memphis police say around 2:30 p.m. Thursday, officers made contact with the victim, who said that a stranger in a four-door Suzuki sedan approached him outside his home and pointed a handgun at him, saying, “Come for a ride with me.”

The victim told police that he was in fear for his life, so he got into the car.

The two then rode to a gas station at Lamar Avenue and Pendleton Street, where another man got inside the car. The two strangers then demanded money from the victim, asking, “How much is your life worth?”

The victim was then forced to pay one of the suspects $500 through Cash App. Afterward, police say the two men punched and stomped the victim behind the gas station.

Memphis police say Broderick Harper, 26, was developed as one of the two suspects. On Sunday, the victim identified Harper in a photo lineup.

Harper is charged with aggravated kidnapping, aggravated robbery, and assault with bodily harm. He is being held on a $50,000 bond and is set to appear in court Tuesday.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

1 officer assaulted, 8 people injured in downtown Memphis shooting, police say
8 injured in shooting in Downtown Memphis; officer assaulted
MPD is investigating a shooting that left a person dead on Sunday morning on Getwell Road.
Man killed in shooting on Getwell Road
MPD at the scene on Faronia Road and E. Shelby Drive.
1 person shot, 2 injured in car crash involving MATA bus, police say
Michael Oher, a tackle from Mississippi, is selected as the No. 26th overall pick by the...
Oher, of ‘Blind Side’ fame, claims Tuohy family tricked him to get rich
Trimesha Curtis, 29
MPD: Man dead after woman knocks on apartment door, fatally shoots him

Latest News

The scene at Madison Avenue and Auburndale Street
Family retains attorney Ben Crump after man dies in police custody
Michael Oher, a tackle from Mississippi, is selected as the No. 26th overall pick by the...
Oher, of ‘Blind Side’ fame, claims Tuohy family tricked him to get rich
Man charged in deadly shooting at Family Dollar
Man charged in deadly shooting at Family Dollar
Spencer's Forecast