MDHS to replace SNAP benefits stolen through fraud

By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Aug. 14, 2023 at 9:58 AM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - If you had your SNAP benefits stolen, they could soon be replaced.

The Mississippi Department of Human Services announced on Monday that the agency had received federal approval to replace stolen Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program benefits for those who have had them stolen.

The theft usually occurred from scams, including skimming and cloning, where scammers obtain SNAP EBT numbers and personal identification numbers to gain access to SNAP dollars.

[READ: SNAP Benefit EBT cards are getting hacked in Mississippi]

For those receiving replacement benefits, the amount replaced cannot exceed the amount stolen or an amount equal to two months of household benefits.

Most eligible households will receive replacement benefits within 10 days of approval of their claims.

If you believe your benefits were stolen, report the theft to the MDHS Office of Inspector General by clicking here. You can also call 1 (800) 299-6905. If benefits were stolen between October 1, 2022, and August 13, 2023, you must report the theft by October 13. Benefits stolen after August 14, 2023, must be reported within 30 days of discovering the theft.

To prevent theft, MDHS reports taking these steps:

  • Avoid simple PINs - Numbers such as 1111, 1234, or 9876 may be easy for others to guess.
  • Frequent PIN changes - By changing PINs frequently, at least monthly, households can minimize their risks of having benefits stolen from a previously skimmed EBT card.
  • Keep your PIN secret - Do not share your PIN with anyone outside your household. Cover the keypad when you enter your PIN on a machine.
  • Check EBT account regularly - If you notice any unauthorized charge, change your PIN immediately.
  • Check card reading machines - Make sure there’s nothing suspiciously overlayed or attached to the card swiper or keypad. The overlays can be difficult to detect but are often bigger than the original machine and may hide parts of the machine.

