Man found dead in Orange Mound after shooting

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police Department responded to a shooting in Orange Mound on Monday.

Officers found a 40-year-old man dead on Douglass Avenue around 1 a.m.

There is no suspect information at this time.

If you know anything about this shooting, call 901-528-CASH.

