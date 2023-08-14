Man found dead in Orange Mound after shooting
Published: Aug. 14, 2023 at 8:04 AM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police Department responded to a shooting in Orange Mound on Monday.
Officers found a 40-year-old man dead on Douglass Avenue around 1 a.m.
There is no suspect information at this time.
If you know anything about this shooting, call 901-528-CASH.
