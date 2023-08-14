Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
FedEx St. Jude Championship
YMCA Backpack Drive

Man found dead in Orange Mound after shooting

Man shot dead in Orange Mound
Man shot dead in Orange Mound(Canva)
By Myracle Evans
Published: Aug. 14, 2023 at 8:04 AM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police Department responded to a shooting in Orange Mound on Monday.

Officers found a 40-year-old man dead on Douglass Avenue around 1 a.m.

There is no suspect information at this time.

If you know anything about this shooting, call 901-528-CASH.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

1 officer assaulted, 8 people injured in downtown Memphis shooting, police say
1 officer assaulted, 8 people injured in downtown Memphis shooting, police say
MPD is investigating a shooting that left a person dead on Sunday morning on Getwell Road.
Man killed in shooting on Getwell Road
MPD at the scene on Faronia Road and E. Shelby Drive.
1 person shot, 2 injured in car crash involving MATA bus, police say
Trimesha Curtis, 29
MPD: Man dead after woman knocks on apartment door, fatally shoots him
MPD generic
One person injured in Oakhaven shooting

Latest News

Germantown water crisis continues
City leaders meet to discuss solutions following Germantown diesel leak
City leaders meet to discuss solutions following Germantown diesel leak
WMC First Alert Weather
First Alert Forecast: steamy heat, passing storm Monday; much cooler, drier Tuesday
8/14 First Alert Forecast: steamy heat Monday; cooler, drier mid-week