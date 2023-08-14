Man charged in deadly shooting at Family Dollar

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A man lost his life during a shooting in Parkway Village.

It happened at the end of July on South Mendenhall Road at a Family Dollar.

Jermaine Carlton, 28, is charged with second-degree murder.

It began as a fight inside the store when Memphis Police Department was called then it turned into a shooting.

Witnesses say two suspects were arguing with the victim and the smaller suspect began fighting the man.

According to the affidavit, the second suspect drew a weapon and shot the man.

Officers say one of the suspects, Jeremy Carlton, left his wallet on the scene.

Two witnesses identified Jermaine as the shooter in a six-person photo lineup.

