Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
FedEx St. Jude Championship
YMCA Backpack Drive

Man charged in deadly shooting at Family Dollar

Man charged in deadly shooting at Family Dollar
Man charged in deadly shooting at Family Dollar(action news 5)
By Myracle Evans
Published: Aug. 14, 2023 at 12:49 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A man lost his life during a shooting in Parkway Village.

It happened at the end of July on South Mendenhall Road at a Family Dollar.

Jermaine Carlton, 28, is charged with second-degree murder.

It began as a fight inside the store when Memphis Police Department was called then it turned into a shooting.

Witnesses say two suspects were arguing with the victim and the smaller suspect began fighting the man.

According to the affidavit, the second suspect drew a weapon and shot the man.

Officers say one of the suspects, Jeremy Carlton, left his wallet on the scene.

Two witnesses identified Jermaine as the shooter in a six-person photo lineup.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

1 officer assaulted, 8 people injured in downtown Memphis shooting, police say
8 injured in shooting in Downtown Memphis; officer assaulted
MPD is investigating a shooting that left a person dead on Sunday morning on Getwell Road.
Man killed in shooting on Getwell Road
MPD at the scene on Faronia Road and E. Shelby Drive.
1 person shot, 2 injured in car crash involving MATA bus, police say
Trimesha Curtis, 29
MPD: Man dead after woman knocks on apartment door, fatally shoots him
MPD generic
One person injured in Oakhaven shooting

Latest News

Michael Oher, a tackle from Mississippi, is selected as the No. 26th overall pick by the...
Oher, of ‘Blind Side’ fame, claims Tuohy family tricked him to get rich
Spencer's Forecast
A bullet hole left behind after the shooting in Downtown Memphis
Police report reveals new information in Downtown shooting that wounded 8
1 officer assaulted, 8 people injured in downtown Memphis shooting, police say
8 injured in shooting in Downtown Memphis; officer assaulted