Man accused of stealing ambulance ‘has no recollection’ of events he’s facing charges for

By Sydney Hawkins
Published: Aug. 14, 2023 at 5:33 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The man accused of stealing a Crittenden County ambulance and causing multiple crashes last week appeared in court Monday morning.

James Miller, 33, is accused of stealing an ambulance from Le Bonheur, hitting a pedestrian and causing several crashes along Perkins Extended.

Monday, a Shelby County judge appointed a public defender to him.

Miller said he could not afford an attorney nor his $125,000 bond. He also said his family is not aware he is in Shelby County Jail as he hasn’t spoken to them.

Miller told the judge presiding over his case, he “had no recollection” of the events he’s facing charges for.

Judge Karen Massey responded by saying he could not talk to her about the facts of his case.

He and his public defender will be back in court on Aug. 15.

