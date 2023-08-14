Lucas Glover beats Patrick Cantlay in playoff to win FedEx St. Jude Championship

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) -Lucas Glover is the champion of the 2023 FedEx St. Jude Championship. Glover defeated a hard-charging Patrick Cantlay on the first playoff hole to win in Memphis, his second straight week on top after winning the Wyndham Championship last weekend.

The tournament went to a playoff for the second straight year, and at the same score: -15. Last year, Will Zalatoris beat Sepp Straka in three playoff holes to claim the title. Glover was able to do it in one, thanks in large part to Cantlay hitting it into the water off the tee to start the playoff.

Glover claims a well-earned victory after leading after both the second and third rounds of the tournament.

