Hot and steamy afternoon followed by cooler air through mid-week

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The last of the steamy heat will linger through sunset ahead of a nice August cold front. Expect mostly to partly sunny skies with highs in the low to mid 90s – feeling closer to 105-110. Winds will turn southwest at 5-10 mph.

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy with lows in the low to mid 60s in out-lying areas and upper 60s in the city. A few lingering storms could flare up in north Mississippi as the front continues to move south. Winds will turn northwest at 5-15 mph.

TUESDAY: Sun will mix with a few clouds at times. Expect highs to range from 80-85. Winds will be northwest at 5-10 mph. Mostly clear Tuesday night with lows in the low to mid 60s.

REST OF THE WEEK: High pressure looks to hang tough over the region through the remainder of the week, gradually heating up. Expect another seasonably pleasant day Wednesday with highs in the low to mid 80s with lows back into the 60s by early Thursday. Sunshine will hang around through the end of the week and the weekend – pushing highs back toward the low 90s by Friday.

WEEKEND: Saturday and Sunday look hot, sunny and slightly more humid with highs in the mid 90s and lows in the upper 70s.

FACEBOOK: Meteorologist Spencer Denton

X: @dentonwx INSTAGRAM: @weatherdad1

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.