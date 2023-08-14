Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
First Alert Forecast: steamy heat, passing storm Monday; much cooler, drier Tuesday

By Patrick Ellis
Published: Aug. 14, 2023 at 4:33 AM CDT
MONDAY: Outside of a few lingering showers and storms, most of the day will feature the last bit of steamy heat for the next few days ahead of a rare August cold front. Expect mostly to partly sunny skies with highs in the middle 90s – feeling closer to 105-110. As the front swings through late Monday, expect a wind shift and a gradual drop in humidity. Lows will fall back into the 60s to lower 70s. A few lingering storms could flare up in north Mississippi as the front continues to move south.

TUESDAY: In the wake of the front, a fresh northerly breeze will kick in, bringing a drier and cooler air mass into the region – a rarity for this time of the year. Expect highs to range from the upper 70s to lower 80s with a mix of sun and clouds. Skies look to clear out as lows fall back through the 60s for most by early Wednesday.

EXTENDED FORECAST: High pressure looks to hang tough over the region through the remainder of the week, gradually heating up and gradually trending muggier. Before that happens, expect another seasonably cool day Wednesday with highs in the lower 80s, lows back into the 60s by early Thursday. Sunshine looks to win out through the end of the week and the weekend – pushing highs back toward the seasonable 90s by Friday and through the weekend.

Patrick Ellis

Action News 5 First Alert Meteorologist

Facebook, Twitter, Instagram: @PatrickEllisWx

