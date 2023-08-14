Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
FedEx St. Jude Championship
YMCA Backpack Drive

Family retains attorney Ben Crump after man dies in police custody

The scene at Madison Avenue and Auburndale Street
The scene at Madison Avenue and Auburndale Street(Action News 5)
By Lydian Kennin
Published: Aug. 14, 2023 at 3:25 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The family of the man who died in Memphis police custody Friday says they have retained national civil rights attorney Ben Crump to represent them.

Memphis police say 19-year-old Courtney Ross died Friday afternoon after he was detained in Midtown for allegedly rummaging through boxes of rat poison on someone’s property before scoping out cars and looking in mailboxes.

When officers found him, a foot chase followed before he was brought into custody and placed in a squad car at Madison Avenue and South Auburndale Street.

Police say Ross resisted being handcuffed and appeared out of breath and exhausted from running, so an ambulance was called. He was then taken to Methodist University Hospital where he was pronounced dead at 1:20 p.m. Friday afternoon.

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation is now in charge of the case at the request of the Shelby County District Attorney.

MPD said the officers involved will be relieved of duty pending the results of the investigation.

Action News 5 has reached out to Attorney Crump for a statement and is awaiting a response.

Ross’ family is the fourth Memphis family to hire Crump after losing a family member during an altercation with local law enforcement this year.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

1 officer assaulted, 8 people injured in downtown Memphis shooting, police say
8 injured in shooting in Downtown Memphis; officer assaulted
MPD is investigating a shooting that left a person dead on Sunday morning on Getwell Road.
Man killed in shooting on Getwell Road
MPD at the scene on Faronia Road and E. Shelby Drive.
1 person shot, 2 injured in car crash involving MATA bus, police say
Michael Oher, a tackle from Mississippi, is selected as the No. 26th overall pick by the...
Oher, of ‘Blind Side’ fame, claims Tuohy family tricked him to get rich
Trimesha Curtis, 29
MPD: Man dead after woman knocks on apartment door, fatally shoots him

Latest News

Michael Oher, a tackle from Mississippi, is selected as the No. 26th overall pick by the...
Oher, of ‘Blind Side’ fame, claims Tuohy family tricked him to get rich
Man charged in deadly shooting at Family Dollar
Man charged in deadly shooting at Family Dollar
Spencer's Forecast
A bullet hole left behind after the shooting in Downtown Memphis
Police report reveals new information in Downtown shooting that wounded 8