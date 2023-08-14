Family retains attorney Ben Crump after man dies in police custody

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The family of the man who died in Memphis police custody Friday says they have retained national civil rights attorney Ben Crump to represent them.

Memphis police say 19-year-old Courtney Ross died Friday afternoon after he was detained in Midtown for allegedly rummaging through boxes of rat poison on someone’s property before scoping out cars and looking in mailboxes.

When officers found him, a foot chase followed before he was brought into custody and placed in a squad car at Madison Avenue and South Auburndale Street.

Police say Ross resisted being handcuffed and appeared out of breath and exhausted from running, so an ambulance was called. He was then taken to Methodist University Hospital where he was pronounced dead at 1:20 p.m. Friday afternoon.

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation is now in charge of the case at the request of the Shelby County District Attorney.

MPD said the officers involved will be relieved of duty pending the results of the investigation.

Action News 5 has reached out to Attorney Crump for a statement and is awaiting a response.

Ross’ family is the fourth Memphis family to hire Crump after losing a family member during an altercation with local law enforcement this year.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.