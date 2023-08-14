Advertise with Us
City leaders meet to discuss solutions following Germantown diesel leak

By Sydney Hawkins and Myracle Evans
Published: Aug. 14, 2023 at 5:56 AM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Anticipation is growing in Germantown ahead of the board of mayor and alderman Monday night.

Leaders at the meeting will discuss giving homeowners credit on their water bill.

Homeowners say they should receive some type of compensation or relief on their water bill.

City leaders say between 250 to 300 gallons of diesel leaked into their underground water system in July.

This forced residents in Germantown to only rely on bottled water for consumption, cooking, and other day-to-day activities tap water is used for.

At a public meeting two weeks ago, many people said they could still smell diesel in their tap water just a few days after flushing their systems.

At that meeting, Public Works Director Bo Mills promised bill credits to people living here.

Days later, the city’s finance subcommittee said they did not advise giving credits.

We’re also working to learn about a possible appeal from a Germantown City employee fired after the water crisis.

