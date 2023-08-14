Best Life: Happiness hacks

ORLANDO, FL (Ivanhoe Newswire) - Being happy at work does more than put a smile on your face.

One study found that increased happiness in the workplace led to a 12 % jump in productivity, 37% higher sales, and three times greater creativity.

So how can you boost your state of bliss at your job? Research shows that about 62% of Americans are satisfied with their jobs, but that number could be higher.

One different way to boost happiness is to try walking or biking to work. People who do this report higher levels of job satisfaction. Also, think about jazzing up your desk.

One study found workers were 32% more productive when they decorated their workspaces. Experts suggest adding plants, artwork, or something personal to your area.

Another way to boost happiness is to write down meaningful moments that happen on the job. In one Harvard study, participants who wrote down daily notes about their successes at work enjoyed higher levels of creativity and motivation.

Try moving more throughout your day as well. In one study, researchers found that people who moved more frequently reported greater life satisfaction than those who spent more time sitting in a chair.

Lastly, try to foster friendships at work. A poll found people who have a best friend at work are twice as likely to be engaged in their jobs and have a better sense of well-being.

The rumor that money buys happiness may have partial truth to it. One study found that earning more money made people happier until they reached $75,000 a year.

After that, money didn’t have an impact.

