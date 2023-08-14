$22K reward offered for Midtown woman’s murderer

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police Department is offering a reward for information leading to the arrest of the suspect(s) in a woman’s death.

Mallory Morgan was shot and killed on May 12, 2022, on Park Avenue at Midtown Place Apartments.

Memphis Homicide Bureau is seeking the public’s help for any information leading to the identification and arrest of those responsible.

No arrests have been made.

If you know anything about this crime, call 528-CASH.

