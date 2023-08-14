Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
FedEx St. Jude Championship
YMCA Backpack Drive

1 dead, 2 suspects detained after shooting on Ketchum Road, police say

1 dead after shooting on Ketchum Road, police say
1 dead after shooting on Ketchum Road, police say(Action News 5)
By Joel Griffin Moore
Published: Aug. 13, 2023 at 7:59 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police Department is investigating a shooting that left one man dead.

Around 6:39 p.m., police responded to a call regarding a shooting on Ketchum Road near Mullen Road.

When police arrived, they discovered that one man had been shot.

The male victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

Two suspects have been detained by police.

There is no other suspect information at this time.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

1 officer assaulted, 8 people injured in downtown Memphis shooting, police say
MPD is investigating a shooting that left a person dead on Sunday morning on Getwell Road.
Man killed in shooting on Getwell Road
MPD generic
TBI reveals identity of man who died in police custody
Trimesha Curtis, 29
MPD: Man dead after woman knocks on apartment door, fatally shoots him
MPD blocks Midtown street; mobile command center present
Man dies in MPD custody; TBI investigates

Latest News

Lucas Glover on the first tee at the FedEx St. Jude Championship on August 13, 2023.
Lucas Glover beats Patrick Cantlay in playoff to win FedEx St. Jude Championship
One more day of high heat and humidity before much cooler air arrives Tuesday
Sagay's Sunday evening First Alert Forecast
1 officer assaulted, 8 people injured in downtown Memphis shooting, police say
MPD at the scene on Faronia Road and E. Shelby Drive.
1 person shot, 2 injured in car crash involving MATA bus, police say