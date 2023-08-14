1 dead, 2 suspects detained after shooting on Ketchum Road, police say

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police Department is investigating a shooting that left one man dead.

Around 6:39 p.m., police responded to a call regarding a shooting on Ketchum Road near Mullen Road.

When police arrived, they discovered that one man had been shot.

The male victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

Two suspects have been detained by police.

There is no other suspect information at this time.

