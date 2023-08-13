Advertise with Us
Two people hospitalized after shooting in downtown Memphis

By Rose Johnson
Published: Aug. 13, 2023 at 7:01 AM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Two people are in the hospital after a shooting on Sunday morning.

The shooting happened just after 2:30 a.m. on S. B.B. King Boulevard and Peabody Place.

Both individuals were taken to the hospital, according to Memphis Fire Department.

Their conditions are unknown.

We will update you as we learn more information.

