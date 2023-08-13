One person killed in shooting on Getwell Road

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police Department is investigating a shooting that left one person dead on Sunday morning.

The shooting happened just after 12:30 a.m. on Getwell Road and Willowview Avenue.

The person was pronounced dead on the scene, according to Memphis Fire Department.

Police have not released the suspect’s information.

We will keep you updated as more information develops.

