One person injured in Oakhaven shooting

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - One person was injured in a shooting on Sunday morning, according to Memphis Police Department.

Officers responded to the shooting shortly after 3:00 a.m. on South Prescott Road.

One person was transported to the hospital, according to Memphis Fire Department.

The victim’s condition is unknown.

We will keep you updated as we learn more information.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.