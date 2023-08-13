Advertise with Us
One person injured in Oakhaven shooting

MPD generic
MPD generic(Action News 5)
By Rose Johnson
Published: Aug. 13, 2023 at 6:31 AM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - One person was injured in a shooting on Sunday morning, according to Memphis Police Department.

Officers responded to the shooting shortly after 3:00 a.m. on South Prescott Road.

One person was transported to the hospital, according to Memphis Fire Department.

The victim’s condition is unknown.

We will keep you updated as we learn more information.

