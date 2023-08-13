Local non-profits provide back-to-school makeovers for students in Bartlett

BARTLETT, Tenn. (WMC) - Saturday was all about looking at feeling your best at Hair Angel Love Salon Studio in Bartlett.

The salon hosted its annual “Back 2 School Salon Day Celebration”.

The event is a partnership between Hair Angel Love Salon and the Non-Profit Panache Cares, along with the local Boys and Girls Club of Memphis and DCS.

“We listen to our family and friends, so we know what they need and we just try to fill that,” Owner and Stylist Angela Caster said.

Since 2017, Caster has partnered with local nonprofits, other salons, and stylists (along with local agencies) to provide free hair styling, manicures, school supplies, and life coaching to students of all ages.

“It’s just a blessing to me, because you know I don’t have to buy anything,” Parent Marlita Pink said. “She’s basically prepared [and] basically got everything on her school supply list, so I’m so ecstatic about that.”

Pink’s 14-year-old daughter attended the event for the first time this year and tells Action News 5, she’s thankful for the people who made it happen.

“When you’re able to have the finances and you’re able to give back to someone, then you should be able to do that because a blessing comes behind all of that,” she said.

That message was echoed by stylist and nonprofit leader Adrienne Hughes.

She’s partnered with Caster to host the event for years and wants her clients to know just how important giving back really is.

“It’s nothing wrong with giving back,” she said. “It’s nothing wrong with doing things for free and to give people your time.”

Hughes is a former teacher and says when kids feel good about themselves, they perform better in the classroom.

“It’s something about self-esteem,” she said. “We want them to look good when they go to school because if you don’t look good and you don’t feel good, you’re not going to do well in school. I was a schoolteacher and I promise you I used to stop and do some of my student’s hair.”

The event wasn’t all about appearance, life coaching by T. Rowe & Co. was also offered.

Caster says that life coaching is meant to inspire the youth, by providing students with tailored skills to help improve their social, emotional, and developmental skills.

“We wanted to blend them both together, not only to help them look good on the outside (even if you don’t get your hair done) your hairstyle may last a week [and] that confidence you need to carry on through the school year, let’s work on that too,” Caster said.

From hair styling to manicures, and some fun on the dance floor in between, the day was filled with empowering the next generation.

“Let’s work on loving yourself regardless if your curls are loose if your curls are tight, we’re going to love ourselves and we’re going to pass it on and be able to encourage another child.”

