Hot & humid with isolated strong to severe storms possible

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A HEAT ADVISORY is in place again today for parts of west Tennessee that includes Memphis and Shelby County and most of north Mississippi. This means real feel temperatures could be 105-109 degrees. An Excessive Heat Warning is in place which means real feel temperatures could be 110 or greater for Lee and Phillips Counties in eastern Arkansas along with Coahoma, Tunica, and Quitman Counties in north Mississippi. In addition there is a chance of showers and storms through the afternoon and a few could be strong to severe with the primary threat being damaging wind but can’t rule out hail and heavy rainfall in any stronger storms. Another round of rain and storms will be possible during the early morning hours on Monday. It will remain hot and humid through Monday followed by a significant drop in temperatures and humidity for Tuesday and Wednesday with highs in the upper 70s to low 80s and lows in the upper 50s to low 60s .

TODAY: A few showers or storms possible through afternoon, otherwise hot & humid. Highs in the mid 90s and the heat index could hit 105-110.

TONIGHT: Mostly Clear with a stray shower possible. Lows in the upper 70s and winds out of the south at 5-10 MPH.

MONDAY: Hot and humid with a chance of showers and storms early. Highs will be in the low to mid 90s, lows in the upper 70s.

NEXT WEEK: Tuesday mostly sunny and cooler with highs in the mid to upper 80s and lows in the mid to upper 60s. Wednesday & Thursday will be mostly sunny with highs in the upper 80s and lows in the upper 60s to low 70s. Friday partly cloudy with highs near 90 and a in the lower 70s. Temperatures and humidity levels will start to inch back up by the weekend.

