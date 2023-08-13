Advertise with Us
Heavy traffic delays after accident on I-55 bridge(MGN)
By Joel Griffin Moore
Published: Aug. 12, 2023 at 10:49 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - All Westbound lanes on I-55 have completely shut down due to a motor vehicle accident where a pedestrian has been struck.

The actual accident is in Arkansas however this is affecting all bridge traffic.

The public is advised to use an alternate route.

