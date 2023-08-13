8 people injured in downtown Memphis shooting, police say

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) -8 people are in the hospital after a shooting Sunday morning, according to Memphis Police Department.

Officers responded to the shooting just after 2:30 a.m. on S. B.B. King Boulevard and Peabody Place.

According to MPD, a 24-year-old man and a 54-year-old man were both taken to Regional One Hospital in non-critical condition

A 20-year-old man, a 31-year-old woman, and a 37-year-old woman were taken to Regional One Hospital by a private vehicle in non-critical condition.

A 19-year-old woman was taken to Methodist Central Hospital in non-critical condition.

A 28-year-old man was taken to Baptist Memorial Hospital DeSoto by a private vehicle in non-critical condition.

A 31-year-old man was taken to Methodist South Hospital by a private vehicle in non-critical condition.

Police say there is no suspect information at this time.

This is an ongoing investigation.

