Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
FedEx St. Jude Championship
YMCA Backpack Drive

1 person shot, 2 injured in car crash involving MATA bus, police say

MPD at the scene on Faronia Road and E. Shelby Drive.
MPD at the scene on Faronia Road and E. Shelby Drive.(Action News 5)
By Rose Johnson
Published: Aug. 13, 2023 at 2:03 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Three people are injured after a man was shot, causing a car crash that injured two other men, according to Memphis Police Department.

Officers responded to the shooting at 11:21 a.m. on Faronia Road and E. Shelby Drive.

Police say the shooting victim crashed and hit two vehicles, one of which was a MATA bus.

Two men were injured in the crash and were taken to the hospital in non-critical condition.

The shooting victim was taken to the hospital in non-critical condition.

There is no suspect information at this time.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

MPD generic
TBI reveals identity of man who died in police custody
MPD is investigating a shooting that left a person dead on Sunday morning on Getwell Road.
Man killed in shooting on Getwell Road
MPD blocks Midtown street; mobile command center present
Man dies in MPD custody; TBI investigates
Trimesha Curtis, 29
MPD: Man dead after woman knocks on apartment door, fatally shoots him
8 people injured in downtown Memphis shooting, police say

Latest News

A few showers and storms north this morning but more rain and storms could develop this afternoon
Sagay's First Alert Forecast Sunday
MPD is investigating a shooting that left a person dead on Sunday morning on Getwell Road.
Man killed in shooting on Getwell Road
8 people injured in downtown Memphis shooting, police say
Hot and humidity with a chance of rain and storms today and Monday followed by some much cooler...
Sagay's Sunday morning First Alert Forecast