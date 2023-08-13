1 person shot, 2 injured in car crash involving MATA bus, police say
Published: Aug. 13, 2023 at 2:03 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Three people are injured after a man was shot, causing a car crash that injured two other men, according to Memphis Police Department.
Officers responded to the shooting at 11:21 a.m. on Faronia Road and E. Shelby Drive.
Police say the shooting victim crashed and hit two vehicles, one of which was a MATA bus.
Two men were injured in the crash and were taken to the hospital in non-critical condition.
The shooting victim was taken to the hospital in non-critical condition.
There is no suspect information at this time.
