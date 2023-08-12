TBI reveals identity of man who died in police custody

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation has disclosed the identity of the person who died in police custody following an interaction with Memphis police officers.

The man who died in MPD custody was identified as 19-year-old Courtney Ross.

No other details have been provided at the time.

The investigation remains active and ongoing.

