Spieth, Rahm go head-to-head inside airplane hangar with St. Jude patients

By Action News 5 Staff
Published: Aug. 11, 2023 at 8:44 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - While the world’s best golfers tee off at the FedEx St. Jude Championship, Jordan Spieth and Jon Rahm got the competition started earlier in the week with a skills challenge at the FedEx Hub in Memphis.

Rahm and Spieth put their world-class shot-making skills on display in the “FedEx Ultimate Skills Challenge,” a best-of-three series of games in an airplane hangar—featuring a FedEx spin on Around the World, “FEDEX” (a.k.a. “HORSE”) and, a Sort, Ship & Deliver contest.

To cheer our PGA Tour pros on, each golfer was paired with a child from St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital to witness this one-of-a-kind event.

In the end, Spieth walked away with the victory and received a monetary donation in his name from FedEx to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.

But, as a special surprise, FedEx revealed that Rahm also received a monetary donation in his name, for a grand total of $100,000 going directly to St. Jude.

