Hot & humid with scattered showers and storms mainly early

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) -A HEAT ADVISORY is in effect for part of the Mid-South through sunset. Highs will climb near 90 with sun and a few clouds. The heat index will reach as high as 109 at times this afternoon. A few scattered showers and storms will be possible this morning. It will remain hot and humid tomorrow, but rain chances will be lower with highs in the low to mid 90s for Sunday and the heat index back in the triple digits.

TODAY: Hot and humid with increasing clouds. A few showers or maybe a storm is possible early in the day. Highs will be in the low to mid 90s.

TONIGHT: Partly Cloudy with a stray shower possible overnight. Lows in the upper 70s and winds out of the southwest at 5 MPH.

SUNDAY: A few showers or storms possible early otherwise hot & humid. Highs in the mid 90s and the heat index could hit 100-105. Lows near 80 degrees.

NEXT WEEK: Most of next week looks dry with only a small shower chance on Monday. Highs will range from the upper 80s to low 90s with lows in the upper 60s to low 70s.

