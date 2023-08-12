Hot conditions and a few storms chances to round out the weekend

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Showers and storms throughout the day kept some of the Mid-South from the excessive heat, but for those who didn’t see rain, it was a hot afternoon. A few showers could linger into the evening but most will stay dry. Partly cloudy conditions are in store overnight with lows dipping into the mid to upper 70s. Rain chances are back in the forecast, for some, going into Sunday.

TOMORROW: Starting off the day there could a few isolated showers and storms, mainly for portions of Western Tennessee and then a few scattered storms into the afternoon for portions of North Mississippi. A HEAT ADVISORY has already been issued for a good portion of the Mid-South, including Shelby county. An EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING has been issued into the Delta, Lee county Arkansas into Tunica county Mississippi and south. Heat indices, ‘feels like’, values could be up to 112 in these areas. Depending on when and where storms do pop up could greatly impact the extent of the heat through the afternoon hours. Storms could also be on the stronger side bringing gusty winds and small hail.

INTO THE WORK WEEK: Another round of showers and storms could impact the Monday morning commute, this is more likely for portions of Western Tennessee. Most will remain dry throughout the day Monday as a cold front swings through the Mid-South. This front will usher in cooler and drier air for the middle of our work week. Highs Tuesday and Wednesday will only be in the mid 80s with lows on Wednesday morning into the mid to upper 60s.

