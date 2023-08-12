Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Hospitality Hub to open emergency cooling center

Hospitality Hub
Hospitality Hub(Action News 5)
By Rose Johnson
Published: Aug. 12, 2023 at 11:41 AM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Hospitality Hub will open its doors on Saturday for the heat advisory that is in effect across the Mid-South.

The cooling center will open from 12:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at the Hospitality Hub located on 590 Washington Avenue.

People who need transportation to the cooling center through MATA may contact the Hospitality Hub at (901) 297-1680 beginning at 11:30 a.m. to schedule a pickup.

The cooling center provides limited services and is not meant to replace shelter services.

Those seeking overnight accommodations are advised to seek assistance from partners at the Union Mission located at 383 Poplar Avenue, 901-526-8403, or The Salvation Army located at 696 Jackson Avenue, 901-529-4545.

