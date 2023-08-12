Glover shoots into lead at halfway point of FESJC with 64 in round 2

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The leaderboard shuffled on a very hot round 2 of the FedEx St. Jude Championship, and a new man is on top at the 36-hole mark. Lucas Glover shot six under par to go into the clubhouse with a one-shot lead at -10 at the halfway mark.

Glover is going for back-to-back wins after claiming victory at the Wyndham Championship last weekend. His momentum just keeps on rolling.

“Yeah, I hit it nice,” said Glover of his Friday performance. “I hit it in the fairway a bunch, hit a lot of greens, and the ones I missed were a couple on the fringe and a couple of easy up-and-downs.

“You know the golf course is drying out a little bit, and yeah, I played nicely.”

The leader after round one is still right there. Jordan Spieth sits at -9 under after shooting two-under on the day, a score that might’ve been even better if not for the heat affecting his decision-making.

“I felt like I was foggy in some of my decisions,” said Spieth. “Like I kind of felt like, ‘Man, what was I thinking hitting that club there, when I could’ve hit this one?’ Like I just stepped up, grabbed a club, and I was so worried about it being dry, and then all of a sudden, I’m over the ball and I’m like ‘What am I doing here?’

“You know everybody’s dealing with it, I just got a little lazy with some of my decisions today.”

Count Tom Kim as another one who said the conditions were brutal. In second place after round one, Kim is now one of five players tied for third at -8 heading into the weekend.

“It was tough,” said Kim of the round. “So hot out there, golly it was so freaking hot. A day like this kind of keeps me in it for the weekend. Obviously would’ve liked to shoot four, five under par, had a chance for sure, but wasn’t to be.

“But definitely walked away with a bogey-free, two-under par that keeps me in the tournament. So for sure, I’ll be pleased with it.”

One of those tied with Kim at -8 under is England’s Tommy Fleetwood, who took advantage early with four birdies in his first six holes.

Tommy Fleetwood/Tied for third after the second round (-8): “When we teed off and for the majority of the round early on, it was very calm, it was warm, you could put it in the fairway where we’re playing preferred lies,” Fleetwood explained. “So, it was great conditions to actually score.”

As for some of the leaders in the FedEx Cup point standings, Scottie Scheffler and Rory McIlroy each sit three shots off the lead at -7.

Point leader Jon Rahm had a much better Friday, getting back to even with a three-under on the day, but still looks to be well out of contention to win.

