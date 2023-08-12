1,000 backpacks delivered after YMCA Action News 5 Backpack Drive

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Hundreds of Memphis Shelby County School students are ending their first week of school with new backpacks, thanks to the YMCA of the Mid-south’s annual back drive, in partnership with Action News 5.

“It was wonderful to see our students and their level of excitement, and just grateful to the YMCA for choosing us and celebrating our 3rd-grade students,” Principal Karen Simmons said.

Nearly 40 students at Delano Elementary School received backpacks Friday morning.

Students were overjoyed as they got to choose their brand-new backpacks filled with supplies.

“We know that the first thing that is really important for these kids as they get into school is readiness,” The YMCA’s Justin Inskeep said, “So, I think that’s just one piece of the YMCA—just providing kids the opportunity to be successful.”

Principal Simmons says she’s thankful for the YMCA and she says the donation is about much more than backpacks.

“The YMCA provides so much,” Simmons said. “They’re the provider of our before and after care so they provide activities and so many things for our students, but they go beyond before and after care, as you can see through their presence here today.”

That message was echoed by Mary Olds who now works for the YMCA of the Mid-south and is a graduate of Memphis Shelby County Schools.

“That’s what community is all about,” Mary Olds said, “We need to surround and support our kids and make sure that they have the things they need in order to ... thrive.”

1,000 backpacks were given out Friday in Frayer, Cordova, South Memphis, and Millington.

“When we talk about serving youth, Memphis Shelby County Schools is one of the largest in the nation,” Olds said, “So, who else would we be partnered with to best serve our youth?”

She also encourages people to get involved in their communities.

“The best thing you can do is stay connected with your YMCA,” she said, “Or other community organizations, we aim to be implanted in the community so we’re always wanting to hear what those needs are and ways we can help and support.”

