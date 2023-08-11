Advertise with Us
Vehicle prices trending down in both new and used models

By Amanda Hanson
Published: Aug. 11, 2023 at 1:18 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Car prices skyrocketed during the pandemic in 2020 and have remained high for over 3 years.

But the latest data from iSeeCars shows prices are coming down over the past 6 months on both new and used models

Auto expert Karl Brauer joined Action News 5′s Amanda Hanson at the digital desk to talk about the state of the car market and what to expect over the next 6 -12 months.

Watch the full interview in the video player above.

