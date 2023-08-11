Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
FedEx St. Jude Championship
YMCA Backpack Drive

Teen fires shots at Tiger Mart on Jackson Avenue, charged with assault, police say

By Joel Griffin Moore
Published: Aug. 11, 2023 at 5:27 PM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police Department has arrested and charged a teen involved in a shooting at a Tiger Mart on Jackson Avenue.

According to police, on July 11, Tyreone Flemmons, 18, was one of four individuals who pulled up to the gas pump next to the victims and began to fire shots.

Police say that on surveillance video firing numerous shots and getting back into a black vehicle.

One victim was struck by a bullet in the hand.

The victim was transported to a nearby hospital.

Officers recovered nearly 50 shell casings from the incident.

In addition to striking the victim, there was over $1,000 worth of damage done to the victims’ vehicles.

Flemmons was taken into police custody and is now facing charges for vandalism, unlawful possession of a weapon, and reckless endangerment.

He is being held on a $160,000 bond.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jessica Ross and Treveon Isaiah Taylor are plaintiffs in a lawsuit against Southern Regional...
Baby decapitated during birth at Georgia hospital, lawsuit alleges
Cordova High School
3 minors, 1 adult charged in Cordova High School jamboree shooting
Shortly after an unsuspecting father gave a murder suspect a ride, law enforcement tracked the...
Father, son pick up hitchhiking murder suspect before his arrest
Trimesha Curtis, 29
MPD: Man dead after woman knocks on apartment door, fatally shoots him
New COVID-19 variant emerges with 100s of newly-reported cases in Shelby County alone
New COVID-19 variant emerges with 100s of newly-reported cases in Shelby County alone

Latest News

Teen fires shots at Tiger Mart on Jackson Avenue, charged with assault, police say
Cordova High School
3 minors, 1 adult charged in Cordova High School jamboree shooting
Deadrick Campbell, 26
MPD: Man charged more than 2 years after shooting 3, killing 1
Jaylen Smith
Arkansas mayor declines to speak after car accident; Le Bonheur gives statement following theft of ambulance vehicle