Teen fires shots at Tiger Mart on Jackson Avenue, charged with assault, police say

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police Department has arrested and charged a teen involved in a shooting at a Tiger Mart on Jackson Avenue.

According to police, on July 11, Tyreone Flemmons, 18, was one of four individuals who pulled up to the gas pump next to the victims and began to fire shots.

Police say that on surveillance video firing numerous shots and getting back into a black vehicle.

One victim was struck by a bullet in the hand.

The victim was transported to a nearby hospital.

Officers recovered nearly 50 shell casings from the incident.

In addition to striking the victim, there was over $1,000 worth of damage done to the victims’ vehicles.

Flemmons was taken into police custody and is now facing charges for vandalism, unlawful possession of a weapon, and reckless endangerment.

He is being held on a $160,000 bond.

