Referee shortage impacting schools in Mississippi and across the Mid-South

By Tarvarious Haywood and Joel Griffin Moore
Published: Aug. 11, 2023 at 3:32 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
DESOTO COUNTY, Miss. (WMC) - The football season is just around the corner and the anticipation is felt worldwide as the new school year begins.

Though fans are thrilled about what’s on the horizon, teams are facing a new problem this sports season—referee shortages.

A nationwide referee shortage is impacting the Mid-South, and referee officials are in need of help.

Action News 5′s Tarvarious Haywood spoke with referee officials about how this shortage will affect the season ahead.

“We are in need of officials,” Jadarius Hodges, a member of the Northwest Missippi Referee Association, said, “just like every other area in the county.”

Hodges says Mississippi is not exempt from the nationwide ref shortage.

Referees have to handle both public and private school games. The Northwest Mississippi Referee Association covers several counties including DeSoto and Tate counties.

The association is currently down to 10 crews for this season.

“Right now, it’s looking ok but as always we are looking for officials to cover games we can’t get to,” Hodges added.

According to a 2022 National Federation of State High School Associations survey, approximately 50,000 high school sports officials discontinued their service between the 2018-19 and 2021-22 seasons.

Hodges says one of the main reasons for the shortage is the fan and referee relationship, “Everyone wants the call to be correct and sometimes the calls won’t be correct because we are human.”

“Most of us don’t do it for the money,” he confided, “You have got a lot of older guys that are ready to hang it up and we need some younger guys to step up and be able to officiate.”

Still the optimist Hodges quipped, “Well, if they get mad at a call, tell them to come on and put the stripes on and officiate a game. We would love to have them.”

Even with the present shortages, the spirits are still high as we tread our way through the technicalities to root for the sports that we love.

