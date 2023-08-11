Public to hear from candidates in the Memphis Municipal Election

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Attendees of the People’s Convention will hear from candidates running in the City of Memphis Municipal Election in October.

The People’s Convention is a three-day event at the Memphis Sports and Event Center. It’s free and open to everyone. However, registration is required.

The purpose of the People’s Convention is to help you get more acquainted with where the candidates stand on issues important to you.

Attendees will hear from candidates running for the super Memphis City Council districts eight and nine.

On Thursday attendees heard from candidates running for districts one through seven.

All City council seats are up for election.

Several hot topics are being discussed throughout this time including crime and safety, education, and the city’s budget.

On Saturday, a handful of mayoral candidates will visit the convention for debate.

Confirmed to be in attendance are Carnita Atwater, Jennings Bernard, J. W. Gibson, Reggie Hall, James Harvey, Van Turner, and Paul Young.

