Non-profit Families Matter shares mission and Principles of Manhood Program

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Non-profit Families Matter is partnering with Memphis schools and hospitals around town to bring programming to young men throughout the Mid-South.

Carol Jackson, executive director with Families Matter, joined Action News 5′s Amanda Hanson at the digital desk to talk about the organization’s mission and its Principles of Manhood program.

Watch the full interview in the video player above.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.