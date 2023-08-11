Advertise with Us
MPD: Shots fired at Cordova High School football jamboree

(Action News 5)
By Lydian Kennin
Published: Aug. 10, 2023 at 10:45 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - An after-school football jamboree turned south Thursday night at Cordova High School after supposed gunshots sent panic through the stands.

Memphis police responded to the shots-fired call at 8:20 p.m., just as the game between Ridgeway High and Sheffield High was underway. No one was injured, and no property was struck, police say.

Officers cleared the scene, but the shooter(s) were never found.

Action News 5 reached out to Memphis-Shelby County Schools for a statement. We have not yet heard back.

According to the Memphis-Shelby County Interscholastic Athletic Association (MSCIAA) bulletin for Thursday night’s jamboree, a clear bag policy was in place during the event.

