MPD search for man who fired shots at gas station

By Myracle Evans
Published: Aug. 11, 2023 at 11:21 AM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police Department needs your help identifying a man who fired shots at a gas station on July 30.

Officers responded to an aggravated assault call on Macon Road around 3 a.m.

One of four suspects in a black Chevrolet Camaro fired shots into a gas station, said police.

The suspects drove away northbound on Maria Street.

The shooter wore a blue polo shirt and red shorts.

Anyone with information about the suspects should call Crime Stoppers at 528-CASH.

