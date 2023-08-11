MPD search for man who fired shots at gas station
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police Department needs your help identifying a man who fired shots at a gas station on July 30.
Officers responded to an aggravated assault call on Macon Road around 3 a.m.
One of four suspects in a black Chevrolet Camaro fired shots into a gas station, said police.
The suspects drove away northbound on Maria Street.
The shooter wore a blue polo shirt and red shorts.
Anyone with information about the suspects should call Crime Stoppers at 528-CASH.
