MPD search for man who fired shots at gas station

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police Department needs your help identifying a man who fired shots at a gas station on July 30.

Officers responded to an aggravated assault call on Macon Road around 3 a.m.

One of four suspects in a black Chevrolet Camaro fired shots into a gas station, said police.

The suspects drove away northbound on Maria Street.

The shooter wore a blue polo shirt and red shorts.

Anyone with information about the suspects should call Crime Stoppers at 528-CASH.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.